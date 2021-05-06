Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $113.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 147.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.65. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after acquiring an additional 863,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,812,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

