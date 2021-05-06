State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) rose 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $45.50. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09.

About State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF)

State Bank of India provides various banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

