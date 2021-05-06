State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,909,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,436.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,591 shares of company stock worth $50,383,941. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP opened at $238.06 on Thursday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $189.01 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -111.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.