State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.02 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,121 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,392 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $10,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 735.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

LNG opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.21.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

