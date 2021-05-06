State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.63 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,459 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 46,961 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Halliburton worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Halliburton stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

