State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,137 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $11,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWW. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.36.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $460.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $263.83 and a 1-year high of $460.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $409.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.45.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.