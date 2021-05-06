State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,468 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FOX were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FOX by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

FOX opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.62. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

