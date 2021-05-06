State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,992 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,992 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Z stock opened at $113.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.96.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,985.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 343,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $51,219,544.80. Insiders have sold a total of 514,714 shares of company stock worth $76,067,653 over the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Z has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

