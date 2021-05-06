State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Garmin were worth $11,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $139.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.58. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $142.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. Garmin’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,010 shares of company stock worth $2,181,902. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.