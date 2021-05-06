Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Scotiabank

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stelco from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. CSFB upgraded Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cormark upped their price target on Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Stelco to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.44.

Shares of TSE STLC traded down C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$36.47. The company had a trading volume of 221,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,563. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$6.16 and a twelve month high of C$37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of -20.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.07.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

