Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.36.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLJF remained flat at $$43.07 during trading on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.