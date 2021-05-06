Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Down 9.9%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) shares dropped 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.36. Approximately 23,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,781,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18.

Get Stem alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STEM. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,138,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000.

Stem, Inc provides energy storage solutions and software to businesses for managing energy costs. It offers Athena, a software that uses big data and machine learning to optimize the timing of energy use with lightning speed and surgical precision. The company also provides customer-friendly subscription model, such as automated savings, risk protection, sustainable innovation, and solar energy storage solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.