Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) PT Raised to $79.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SF. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

NYSE:SF opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 43,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $2,920,429.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 120,811 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

