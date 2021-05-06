STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives $49.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

STM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

