Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,647 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,382% compared to the typical daily volume of 651 call options.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Campbell Soup by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Campbell Soup by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 592,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.58.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

