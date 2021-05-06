Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,051 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,698% compared to the typical volume of 54 call options.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.46.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after buying an additional 200,724 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in ArcBest by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,175,000 after purchasing an additional 257,253 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in ArcBest by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 37,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $85.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.92. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $86.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

