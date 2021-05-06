Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 579 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,035% compared to the average volume of 51 put options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In related news, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 88,030 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,225,398.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $995,674.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,024.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,703 shares of company stock worth $4,876,912. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $10,692,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $10,206,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The company has a market cap of $606.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

