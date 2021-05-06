Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of GreenSky Call Options (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,259 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,303% compared to the average daily volume of 161 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,524 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in GreenSky by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 848,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in GreenSky by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in GreenSky by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 37,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GreenSky by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSKY opened at $6.50 on Thursday. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 130.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

