Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $56.95.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

