Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.87. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $54.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

