Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $134.71 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $66.61 and a twelve month high of $138.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.89.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

