Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $277,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $3,035,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,332,000 after buying an additional 56,036 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 339.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $611.00 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $240.34 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $613.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.19.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

