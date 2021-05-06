Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSE UL opened at $58.94 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $154.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

