Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $83.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $88.75. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.48.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

