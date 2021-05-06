Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,367 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 420,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -72.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

