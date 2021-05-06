Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $5,207,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 12.8% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 7.4% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $61.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.