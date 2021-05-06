Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 2,505 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $56.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.70. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.24.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

