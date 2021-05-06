Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 7,631 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $21.94 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

