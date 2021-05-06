Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 777 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $190.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.68. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $121.67 and a one year high of $192.79.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.81.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

