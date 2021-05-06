Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SAUHY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Straumann from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Straumann from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Straumann from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SAUHY opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. Straumann has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $75.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average of $60.48.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

