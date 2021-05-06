Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,791 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,242,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,607,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,421,000 after purchasing an additional 281,193 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after buying an additional 2,004,639 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,825,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,803,000 after buying an additional 273,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,302,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after acquiring an additional 31,371 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAY stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.02 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

