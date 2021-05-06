Strs Ohio Grows Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,891,000 after buying an additional 943,012 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,275,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,857,000 after acquiring an additional 27,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $65,894,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.57. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $7,961,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ARWR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.31.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

