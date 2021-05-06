Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

OPI stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

