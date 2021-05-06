Strs Ohio Purchases 6,536 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 251.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $1,060,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Gartner by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $230.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.57 and a 52-week high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

