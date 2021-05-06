Strs Ohio Sells 1,743 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Safehold by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Safehold alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SAFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

NYSE SAFE opened at $69.86 on Thursday. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $84.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.03%.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.