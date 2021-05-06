Strs Ohio Sells 570 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PRAH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

PRAH opened at $169.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.77 and its 200 day moving average is $131.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.45 and a 12-month high of $169.74.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

