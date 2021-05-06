Strs Ohio Trims Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,539 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.34.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $64.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

