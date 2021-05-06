Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $168.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.80 and a 52-week high of $169.79.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

