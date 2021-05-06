Stryker Co. (SYK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on July 30th

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Stryker has increased its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.30. 13,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,377. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.48. The company has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

