Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.95

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 35050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FUJHY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Subaru alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, analysts predict that Subaru Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.