Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.93

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 19491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $75,917.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $194,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 693,613 shares of company stock valued at $13,621,767.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

