Sunburst Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 59,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 154,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.37. The company had a trading volume of 95,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86. The company has a market cap of $127.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $84.67.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

