Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%.

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. 6,374,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,402,960. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

