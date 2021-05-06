Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CSFB set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.72.

SU stock opened at C$27.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$29.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.03.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.26 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 1.8399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.69%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

