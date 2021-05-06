Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 787,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 248,079 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 45.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 318,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 99,901 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

