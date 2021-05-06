Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) PT Raised to $12.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.44.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.45. 58,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,119. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 101,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.