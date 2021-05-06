Sunworks’ (SUNW) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.75 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of SUNW stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $263.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.21. Sunworks has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUNW. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sunworks by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the first quarter worth $312,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

