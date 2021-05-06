SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Rating Increased to Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has $2.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

SPCB opened at $1.35 on Monday. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29.

Get SuperCom alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 146,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.78% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.