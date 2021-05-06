Superdry (LON:SDRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $353.50

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 353.50 ($4.62) and last traded at GBX 353.50 ($4.62), with a volume of 2164650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276 ($3.61).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 267.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 239.73. The company has a market capitalization of £290.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83.

About Superdry (LON:SDRY)

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

