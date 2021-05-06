Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $99.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $89.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.71.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $9.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.36. The stock had a trading volume of 201,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,048 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 34,977 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,922 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.0% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 6,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,336 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.